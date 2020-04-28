Stergos E. “Steve” Karageorgis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stergos E. “Steve” Karageorgis, 85, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Windsor House in Champion.

He was born January 26, 1935, in Rhodes, Greece, the son of Elefterios and Tsambika Karageorgis.

He came to Warren in 1964.

He retired from Oakes Foundry as a mold melter for over 30 years.

Steve was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren and was a member of the PanRhodian Club.

He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, walking and played soccer in Greece as a young man.

He is survived by his wife, Despina Karageorgis whom he married August 28, 1964; three children, Sandy (Brad) Adair of Cortland, Stella (Michael) Koutsounadis of Flushing, New York and Elefterios “Terry” (Carolyn) Karageorgis; seven grandchildren, Paige and Evan Adair, John (Sophia) Koutsounadis, Gena and Steven Koutsounadis and Callie and Stefen Karageorgis; one great-grandchild, Michael Koutsounadis and two brothers, Mike (Mary) Karageorges and Nick (Litsa) Karageorgis, both of Rhodes, Greece.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, George and Demetri Karageorgis and a sister, Maria Spanos.

A private family service will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church with Father Costa Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Stergos E. “Steve” Karageorgis, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 29, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.