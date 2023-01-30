BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen ‘Steve’ Ray Ferrebee, 67, passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, peacefully at his home under the care of Hospice of the Valley, surrounded by his family.

Steve was born January 17, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, as the son of Edgar and Betty Jean (Garner) Ferrebee.

Steve was a 1974 graduate of Maplewood High School.

He worked at Specialty Pipe and Tube for 28 years.

He played softball and was an umpire for games, was a Trustee for Mecca Township, a Cubmaster of Pack 96, and a soccer coach. He was a member of Believers Christian Fellowship church, where he led/was a part of small groups and was an assistant to Superkids Ministries. He belonged to the Trumbull County Republican Party and Red Cross Disaster Relief Team.

He was an active Realtor for the last 19 ½ years. He began his realty career at Spencer Realty, then moved on to Northwood Realty. There, he became manager of the Howland office, and later transitioned to Berkshire Hathaway Home Services and Stouffer Realty.

He was president of W.A.B.O.R. and a member of OAR/NAR, TNP, STAR, BNI. He was an SPC for Ohio Senator Sean O’Brien, involved with fundraising for the real estate political action committee, and highly involved with the community on American Home Week. He also supported Inspiring Minds and Bella Women’s Center.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, Judie Ferrebee (Feldhouse), whom he married August 10, 1991; his mother Betty Jean of Cortland; his three children Nathaniel (fiancée Shelby Little) Ferrebee of Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Stephanie Rae (husband D.J. Martino) Ferrebee of Hubbard, Ohio; Aaron (Ashley Pugh) Byers of Masury; two grandchildren, Luke and Isabelle Byers; two sisters Barbara (Ken) Howard of Howland; and Susan (Owen) Cunningham of Rome, Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his father (Edgar) and stepson (Tyler Byers).

Family and friends may pay their respects to Steve on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m., and Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, located at 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will be held Thursday at 1:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home, with Pastor William Carter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, potted plants are preferred, or contributions may be made to the family or in Steve’s name to: Bella Women’s Center, located at 1192 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

