WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Joseph “Steve” Saluga, 91 of Warren, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at his home.

Steve was born on August 25, 1931 in Lemont Furnace, Pennsylvania, a son of Stephen Paul and Helen (Krolik) Saluga.

Steve was a 1951 graduate of North Union High School in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

It was growing up in Lemont Furnace where he met the love of his life, Evelyn Mendis. The two were married on November 12, 1955, celebrating 66 years of marriage together.

Steve’s work in manufacturing brought he and his family to Northeast Ohio, where he worked as a lineman for General Motors for 34 years.

He was an active parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish – St. James Site and was a proud Knight of Columbus. He was also a member of the Jednota Lodge.

Besides his work and his faith, Steve enjoyed gardening, horseracing and listening to polka music. Most of all, he cherished the time he spent with his family.

Steve will always be remembered by his wife, Evelyn Saluga; children, Stephen, Jr. (Cynthia) Saluga of Hermitage, Gregory (Cathy) Saluga of Warren, Jeffrey Saluga of Boardman and Sheila Saluga of Warren; grandchildren, Michael and David (Elise) Saluga, Carly (Brad) Runevitch, Stephen Craig (Brittany), Drew (Kayleen) and Jesse (Taylor) Saluga; great-grandson, David Saluga, Jr. and sister-in-law, Theresa Mendis.

Besides his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his brother, Robert (Martha) Saluga and sister, Helen (Hank) Lininger.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley and his caregiver of eight months, Lynn.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Steve on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish – St. James Church Site, 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, OH 44484. A Funeral Mass will follow at 12:00 Noon in the church with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding.

Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, OH 44484 OR John F. Kennedy High School, 2550 Central Parkway Avenue SE, Warren, OH 44484.

