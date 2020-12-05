Stelios L. Bournias, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stelios L. Bournias, 73, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, due to COVID-19, at The Cleveland Clinic with his wife by his side.

Stelios (Steve) was born August 9, 1947, in Warren, the son of Louis S. and Katie Bournia Bournias.

Steve was a 1966 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and attended Youngstown State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1973.

Steve earned his ROTC commission into the United States Army as a 2nd Lieutenant at the same time.

He retired from General Motors Lordstown in 2006 after 35 years of service. While there, he was part of the Fire Brigade, treasurer of the Veterans Organization and a proud member of UAW Union 1112.

Steve was instrumental in bringing high school soccer to the Warren area along with other enthusiasts including Lonzo Hardman of the YMCA. Through Steve’s enthusiasm, hard work and expertise, he became the first head coach of the Warren G. Harding Soccer Team and developed the program into a varsity sport. He later coached at several other area schools.

Steve was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, where he served as an altar boy, was a member of AHEPA Zeus 88 and the Chian Society, Agia Markella (Warren, Ohio).

He was also a member of Vienna Fish and Game. Throughout his life, Steve enjoyed traveling, taking his grandson to Cedar Point and volunteering at the annual Church Festival and the Fish Fries.

Steve proudly served his Country, entering active duty in 1973 as a member of the United States Army Infantry at Fort Benning, Georgia, where he earned his Basic Parachutist Wings and qualified as Airborne. He later served as Executive Officer while assigned to Headquarters Company at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania. Steve later transitioned from Active Duty to the Reserve Component, where he retired as a Captain in 1979. Throughout his distinguished career, Steve earned several awards, including the Meritorious Service Medal and the Joint Service Commendation Medal.

He is survived by the love of his life and high school sweetheart, wife Barbara Kondoleon Bournias (whom he married August 31, 1969); his children, L. Stephen (Dimitra) Bournias of Atlanta, Georgia, Kirstie Bournias of Poland, Ohio, Michael (Ashley) Bournias of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and grandsons, Avery Nicholas and Theodore Stelios. Steve is also survived by brother, Alexander (Karen) Bournias and sister, Mary Elaine Bournias, all of Cochranton, Pennsylvania. He and Barbara also have numerous beloved nieces, nephews and Godchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family is grateful to the nurses, doctors and staff at the Louis Stokes VA Medical Center and at The Cleveland Clinic for their dedication and exceptional attentiveness to his needs.

A private family service will be held at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, with Father Constantine Valantasis, officiating, on Tuesday, December 8, at 11:00 a.m.

Invited guests are required to wear protective masks. View the funeral in real-time on Facebook at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Warren, Ohio.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Steve’s memory to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44481 or to St. Nektarios Church and Monastery in Aegina, Greece (please contact family for details).

