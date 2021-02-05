Stacey Lynn Rex, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stacey Lynn Rex, 55, of Warren, passed away Monday afternoon, February 1, 2021, at her home.

Stacey was born on January 12, 1966, in Warren.

She attended Warren G. Harding High School and worked as cook at Sparkle.

Stacey enjoyed playing cards and board games, watching movies and laughing and having a few drinks with friends and family.

She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Stacey leaves behind her fiancé, Chuck Wagner; her children, Amy Lew, Chelsey (Nicholas) Coward and William (Sara) Rex; five grandchildren, Kyle, Jaxon, Keria, Kylie and Ashton and seven siblings.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John Summerville and Lois Davis.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Stacey Lynn Rex, please visit our floral store.