Sotirios S. “Sal” Anastasiadis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sotirios “Sal” Anastasiadis, 92, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at St. Joseph Health Care.

He was born January 18, 1928, in Rhodes, Greece the son of Stergo and Dorothea Anastasiadis.

He served as a Commando in the Greek Special Forces.

Sal came to Warren in 1954. He retired from Van Huffel Tube Corp as a machinist after 32 years. He also was the owner of Salvadores Beauty Salon for several years.

He was a lifetime member of AHEPA Zeus 88 and AHEPA Zeus 16.

They moved to Tarpon Springs in 1994 where he enjoyed gardening, family and friends then returned to Cortland, Ohio in May 2019.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Martha; a daughter, Evangeline McFarland of Cortland; a son, Steve S. (Deb) Anastasiadis of Cortland; five grandchildren, Nicholas (Esme) McFarland, Nina (Chad) Clune, Michael (Tiffany) McFarland, Athena Anastasiadis and Steve J. Anastasiadis; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Tasso Anastasiadis of Warren and Manuel (Litsa) Anastasiadis both of Rhodes, Greece; a sister, Evangelia Mahramas of Warren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Nicholas “Nick”, twin brothers, Nikita and Vaso, George and Fotis Anastasiadis; three sisters, Popi, Kaliope Anastasiadis and Stamatia Ashiolas.

A private service will be Monday, June 1, 2020 Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Sotirios’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 429 High Street NE, Warren, Ohio 44481.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sotirios S. “Sal”. Anastasiadis, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 1, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.