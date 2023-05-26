WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sofia G. Pantelas, 62, of Warren passed away on Tuesday afternoon, May 23, 2023, at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

Sofia was born on September 12, 1960, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of George “Rex” and Georgia (Apostolakis) Pantelas.

Sofia was a 1978 of Warren G. Harding High School and went on to attend Youngstown State University.

Sofia cherished the opportunity of working for the original Evaline’s Bridal Shop in Warren for many years, alongside her grandmother, mother and aunts. Later, she became a sales clerk for Gorant Candies of Warren. Much like everything in life, she embraced her position and the people around her. Sofia loved her co-workers and customers like family.

Sofia was a proud and devoted member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren.

She was an avid sports fan, especially Cleveland sports. To her family, Sofia was more than just a woman, she was a walking saint. She loved nothing more than being with family, especially her grandchildren who were her world. Sofia was excellent at cherishing each moment, as she captured through taking photos of family and friends and even the family dogs. She was always thinking of others and taking care of everyone. Sofia was the image of love and hospitality in this world and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Sofia will always be remembered by her loving daughters, Nicolette (Jimmy) Wilden of Howland and Eleni (Franzee) Barlamas of Beaver, Pennsylvania; brother, Teddy (Julie) Pantelas of Poland; Godson, Peter Delida; Goddaughter, Ghia Burzynski and many loved cousins; nephews; nieces and friends.

Sofia was preceded in death by her parents, George “Rex” and Georgia Pantelas.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Sofia on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

Additional calling hours will be on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, 429 High Street NE, Warren.

A Funeral Service will follow on Wednesday at the church with Fr. Constantine Valantasis presiding.

Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sofia’s family to be put towards final expenses.

