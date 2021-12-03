Shirley Mae Davis, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Mae Davis, 83, left us to be with the lord, Tuesday, November 30, 2021 after a short battle with Covid-19, previously taking both doses of her Covid-19 vaccines.

Born August 7, 1938, in North Wilksboro, North Carolina to Robert and Verna Crysel.

A graduate of Bazetta High School in 1956 and then was married to Carl M. Davis on August 9, 1958, who survives her.

She had worked at, and retired from, the G.E. lamp plant of Warren, Ohio for over 30 years.

She belonged to the Church of Christ, in Cortland, Ohio.

Shirley spent much of her time maintaining the household and was always there for her children and grandchildren that she loved and enjoyed so very much, along with her best friend and sister, Muriel. She also enjoyed traveling, especially cruises to Alaska, Hawaii and the Caribbean.

She is survived and will be greatly missed by her husband, Carl Davis of Cortland; daughter, Cheryl A. Davis Carbone, Niles, Ohio; three sons, Alan L., Brian S. and Steven W. Davis, all of Trumbull County; two sisters, Muriel Petronelli of Cortland, Ohio and Bobbi Faw of Roanoke, Virginia; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her infant sister, Betty Joe Crysel; two brothers, Walter and Kenneth Crysel and two sisters, Brenda Everly of Alabama and Patricia Giles of Cortland, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held, Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio, with Minister Terry B. Siverd officiating.

Please, in lieu of flowers donations can be sent to The Cortland Church of Christ, at 2330 Hoagland Blackstub Road NE, Warren, OH 44481.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Shirley’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 5, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.