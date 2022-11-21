MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley M. (DeMarco) Stanford, 82, of Masury passed away on Tuesday morning, November 15, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Shirley was born on October 28, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Mary (Fearro) DeMarco.

Shirley was a graduate of Warren JFK High School.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Shirley retired from Sharon General Hospital as a dietician for many years. Most of all, she loved her family and cherished the time that was spent together.

Shirley will be deeply missed by her son, Bill (Karen) James; two stepsons, Bob (Latonda) Stanford and Billy Stanford; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and a sister, Carolyn Swift.

Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Stanford, just 12 days ago on November 3, 2022; a daughter-in-law, Loretta and siblings, John DeMarco and Rachel Wood.

There will be no services at this time.

