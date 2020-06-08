Shirley L. “Sam” Tibbs, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley L. “Sam” Tibbs, 79, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at his residence.

He was born November 1, 1940, in Newton Falls, Ohio, the son of Forrest D. and Blanche E. Tibbs.

Sam retired from the Cement Masons Union in Youngstown after 46 years.

He enjoyed going to flea markets, teasing grandchildren and his dogs.

He is survived by his children, Frank (Tami) Bloomquist of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Jerry Bloomquist of Warren, Candy Tibbs and Louise (Darell) Tibbs, both of Leavittsburg; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; four brothers, Darrell Tibbs of Leavittsburg, Glenn Tibbs of Oil City, Pennsylvania, Don Tibbs of Newton Falls and Doyle Tibbs of Warren; two sisters, Virginia Higinbotham of Vienna and Loretta Wilson of Newton Falls and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 46 years, Betty Tibbs, who passed away October 10, 2017; two sons, Claude and Steven Bloomquist; six brothers, Forest, Gene, Dale, Gerald, Clay and Blaine Tibbs and two sisters, Thelma Garvin and Juanita Kelly.

Anyone attending the calling hours are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Family and friends may pay there respects Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. followed by 1:00 p.m. service with Rev. David R. Black officiating at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Sam’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shirley L. “Sam” Tibbs, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 9, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.