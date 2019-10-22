Shirley Ann O’Brien, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann O’Brien, 74, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at St. Joseph Health Center.

She was born February 18, 1945, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of the late Harry and Clara Davis.

Shirley retired from Packard Electric in 1995 as an assembler after 30 years. She previously worked at A&W on Youngstown Road.

Shirley attended St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. James Church).

She enjoyed playing bingo, camping and traveling.

She is survived by her husband, Richard O’Brien whom she married June 17, 1978; two grandchildren, Andrew (Abbey) Zizzo of Cortland and Brittany O’Brien of Champion; two great-grandchildren, Anderson and Adalyn and a son-in-law, Donald Carter of California.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Pamela Carter; stepdaughter, Bridget Zizzo and stepson, Richard O’Brien.

Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Rossi Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, October 24 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. James Church); everyone is asked to meet directly at the church Thursday morning.

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Shirley’s name St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, OH 44481.

