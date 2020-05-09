Shirley A. Rockman, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Rockman, 84 formerly of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020 with her loving daughters by her side.

Shirley was born on December 22 1935, the daughter of the late Sherman J. Myford and Claire Myford of Warren, Ohio.

She was a 1954 graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Warren, Ohio and attended Kent State University.

She worked for City Loan and Company and retired in 2006 from JC Penney where she was a Sales Associate for over 20 years.

Shirley loved life and always had a smile on her face. She was an active member of the Mahoning Country Club Golf League, Trumbull Country Club Golf League and also the Warren Junior Women’s League. She was also a member of St. Mary’s and Blessed Sacrament churches.

Shirley loved being surrounded by nature and enjoyed listening to music, theatre, ice skating, roller skating and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Shirley is survived by her loving daughters, Sharon Robinette and Lynn Plizga; grandchildren, Spencer and Macy Plizga; sons-in-law, Roger Plizga and Rick Robinette; sister and brother-in-law, Patricia and Bob Messett of Orange Beach, Alabama; sister-in-law, Becky Myford of North Royalton, Ohio; three nieces, Marci, Marla and Kerry and three nephews, Erik, Jason and Ryan.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, David L. Rockman of Warren, Ohio and her brother, Sherman J. Myford of North Royalton, Ohio.

A private service was held with family members.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

