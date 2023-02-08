WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Maichrowicz, 90, of Warren passed away on Monday morning, February 6, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Shirley was born on May 12, 1932 in Portland, Oregon, the daughter of Hubbard Lee and Thelma Elizabeth (Hay) Pierson.

Shirley was a homemaker who was dedicated to her faith. She enjoyed gardening, needlework and especially liked to mow the lawn. Shirley considered herself a “mow-ologists” until the age of 85. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Shirley will always be remembered by her children, Michael (Sandra) Gargas, David (Vicki) Gargas, Timothy (Janice) Gargas, Leslie (Timothy) Yahna and Robert (Joanne) Maichrowicz; as well as many loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her first husband, Frank P. Gargas, Jr, a daughter, Lynda Callos and her second husband, Robert W. Maichrowicz.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Shirley on Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 5411 Mahoning Ave NW, Warren, OH 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Michael Balash offciating.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Orwell.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be in Shirley’s name to St. William Catholic Church, 5411 Mahoning Ave NW, Warren, OH 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Shirley’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Shirley A. Maichrowicz, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.