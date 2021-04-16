Sherri Sue Iser Engle, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherri Sue Iser Engle, 50, formerly of Leavittsburg, passed away Thursday morning, April 15, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.

Sherri was born on April 17, 1970 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Herbert James Noble and Elizabeth Louise Andric.

Sherri attended Warren G. Harding High School from 1984 to 1987 and later received her GED.

Sherri worked as a laborer for Carter Lumber.

She had a love for woodworking and even when she was not at work, she enjoyed building and painting projects

Sherri loved to go on motorcycle rides and runs with her partner and enjoyed visiting the beach. Most of all, Sherri loved to spend time with her friends and family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Sherri is survived by her partner of 26 years, Billy Iser; her children, Jennifer (Joseph) Moore, Gary (Stevie) Iser, Tara Iser and Jessie Iser; nine loving grandchildren; father, Herbert James Noble; brother, Mark Smith; best friend, Lana Daniels; many friends and of course, her three canine campions, Butter, Toby and Coco.

Sherri was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Louise Andric and her grandparents, Joe and Susie Crawford.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Sherri on Sunday, April 18, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

