Sharon L. (Green) Wells, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon L. (Green) Wells, 69, of Warren, passed away Saturday morning, January 30, 2021, at St. Joseph Medical Center.

Sharon was born was born July 20, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of John Jack Green and Roberta Mae Dougherty.

Sharon was a 1969 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and went on to work for DDA Telemarketing as a Supervisor.

She was an active bingo and Euchre player and loved to make people laugh, Sharon’s outgoing, silly and loving presence will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Sharon leaves behind her daughter, Heather Holden; two grandchildren, Brian and Alex Holden and two brothers, Bill and John Rogers.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

In lieu of flowers, Sharon’s family is asking that donations be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/dtgu9b-sharon-wells?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet

