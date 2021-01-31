Sharon Kay Roberts, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Kay Roberts, 77, of Mineral Ridge, formerly of McDonald, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021, after a courageous two year battle with cancer.

Sharon was born January 20, 1944 in Conneaut, Ohio, the daughter of Carrie Ring.

She graduated from Conneaut High School in 1962 and shortly after met and married Bill Roberts on September 4, 1962.

Together they raised their three daughters, Stacey, Shawn and Stephanie in McDonald. After her husband’s death, she met and married William Champion, who took care of her until the end of her life.

Sharon had worked as a secretary at Woodland Park United Methodist Church for 50 years, retiring in her early 70’s. She was a member of the church, the United Methodist Women’s Club, Literary Guild, Coca Cola Collectors Club, WAGS and Trumbull County Republican Party Officer.

She was an avid collector of Raggedy Ann dolls, Coca Cola and antique glass and furniture.

Sharon was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a beautiful woman inside and out and will be missed by the many people whose lives she touched with her kind and thoughtful ways.

She will be sadly missed by her daughters, Stacey (Bob) Jensen of Niles, Shawn (Skip) Lovas of McDonald and Stephanie (Marc) Penrose of Fowler; her grandchildren, Heather (Chris Dickson) Bulford, Jeremy Menichelli, Alexa (Dan) Jones, Alena (Jimmie) Billock and Olivia Lovas; her great-grandson, Oliver Jones and brothers, Tom Thomas of Anaheim, California and Rick Thomas of Ashtabula.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, February 4, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Sharon will be laid to rest at Dugan Cemetery in Fowler, next to her husband Bill.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society in Sharon’s memory.

