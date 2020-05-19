Sevasti “Sylvia” Bardos, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sevasti Sylvia Bardos, 91, formerly of Warren, passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease on Friday, May 15, 2020 in Columbus.

She was born January 11, 1929, in Warren Ohio, the daughter of the late Kyriakos and Chrysanti Markopoulos.

Sylvia graduated third in her class from Warren G. Harding High School in 1947. She was a member of National Honor Society, a recipient of the Warren Elks Club Scholarship and a three sport athlete. She then went on to attend Youngstown College and graduated summa cum laude in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. While attending college, she was a member of Alpha Pi Epsilon Service Sorority and was named Who’s Who among students in American colleges and universities in 1954-1955. She also played softball and ran track in college.

Following her graduation, Sylvia taught in the Warren City Schools as an elementary school teacher for 29 years.

She met her late husband Philip in 1957 in Rhodes Greece. The couple were married for 61 years before her husband’s death in 2018.

Sylvia was an avid stamp collector, loved to read books and was very fond of sports, particularly the New York Yankees.

She is survived by her two sons, Chris and Kirk (Susan) Bardos of Dublin Ohio; three grandchildren, Kristina (David) Call of Chicago Illinois, Philip (Katelyn) Bardos of Leander Texas and Halle Bardos of Dublin Ohio and one great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Bardos. Sylvia is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, John, Tedd and Mike Markopoulos.

There will be a brief service for the immediate family at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, which will be officiated by Father Constantine Valantasis.

Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Warren immediately following this service.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Sylvia’s name to The Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, 110 East 42nd Street, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10017 https://alzinfo.org.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 20, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.