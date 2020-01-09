Sergio “Joe” Abruzzi, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sergio “Joe” Abruzzi, 78, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Michigan.

He was born September 26, 1941, in Nairobi, Kenya, the son of the late Marco and Elisa Abruzzi.

Joe emigrated to Warren, Ohio from Collelongo, Italy in 1955.

He went on to graduate in 1959 from Howland High School.

In 2006, after 42 years, Joe retired from A & T Garage where he was the owner/operator.

Joe was of the Catholic faith.

His passions included being with his grandchildren, drag racing and fishing. He was also an avid OSU/Cleveland sports fan.

Joe is survived by his children, Catherine (Michael) Kelly of Saline, Michigan, Karen (Frank) Eagle of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Marco (Kim) Abruzzi and Matthew (Stacey) Abruzzi both of Champion, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Sagan and Mitchell Redies, Blake and Bennett Eagle, Emily, Nicholas, Joseph and Ethan Abruzzi and two sisters, Duilia “Dee” (Dominic) Lombardi and Gina (Frank, deceased) Bodor, both of Warren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Phyllis Abruzzi, whom he married February 14, 1963 and passed away May 8, 2018 and a brother, Gino Abruzzi.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will follow Saturday, January 11 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel with Rev. Michael D. Balash officiating.

Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

