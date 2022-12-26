WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandy Jean Martz, 56, of Warren, passed away on Friday afternoon, December 16, 2022 at her home in Warren.

Sandy was born on December 26, 1965, a daughter of Eugene and Margaret (Eaton) Swope.

Sandy had a very lively personality. She liked to play Bingo and Poker. She loved the Pittsburgh Stealers and watching soap operas. She loved to cook and bake and she was always singing.

She was a member of Bazetta Christian Church.

She made friends everywhere she would go! Sandy spent many years traveling the United States. She loved the color purple. She knew a lot about vehicles and loved going to car races and she loved butterflies! She loved to go for long car rides on the country roads and occasional shopping trips. Most of all, she loved family and was proud of everyone in her own family.

Sandy leaves behind a daughter, Stacie Martz; son-in-law, Dave Moore; daughter, Jackie Franks; son-in-law, Eric Franks; son, Michael Boyer; grandchildren, Constance Swope, Matthew George, Nickole Smith, Samuel Sipes, Erica Franks, Nathan Franks, Emma Bash and Ronnie Bash; great-grandchildren, Lucas Clark, Adonis Franks, Cashton Sipes, Jaxston Sipes, Waverly Arnold and Elijah Wolf; One granddaughter on the way, Lovella Sipes; One sister, Diane Mahalak; brother-in-law, Todd Mahalak; one brother, Mark Swope and sister-in-law, Beth Swope.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Nicole Martz.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.