CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandy Anne Hassay, 56, of Champion passed away Saturday evening, September 3, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland.

Sandy was born on August 22, 1966 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Alan McCarthy and Trudy Williams.

Sandy was a 1984 graduate of Matthews High School and went on to work for Aptiv in Warren, Ohio for 37 years.

Sandy loved being outdoors. She enjoyed gardening, arranging flowers, shooting, being around the camp fire and, especially, being on the beach.

Sandy’s loving presence will be missed by all who knew her.

Sandy will always be remembered by her husband of 22 years, Jeff Hassay of Champion; son, James Squire of Cortland; mother, Trudy Williams; sisters, Joy (Anderson) Ford and Cindy Wade; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jessica and Frank Hassay of Girard and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Sandy was preceded in death by her father, Alan McCarthy.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Sandy on Thursday evening, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE, and again on Friday morning from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

A funeral service will be on Friday at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. with Randi Pappa presiding.

Burial will be in Champion Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley in Sandy’s name. 7676 Market St Boardman, OH 44512.

