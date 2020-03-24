Sandra Perry, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra “Sandy” Perry, 67, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

She was born July 27, 1952, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Frank and Gloria (Morrell) Nyitrai.

She was a 1970 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School.

She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing cards.

Sandy was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

She is survived by her brother, Anthony “Tony” (Patty) Morrell of Hilliard, Ohio; a sister, Susan Morrell of Phoenix, Arizona; two nieces, Christina (Shaun) Adams and Rachel (Christopher) Wilson and a nephew, Michael Morrell.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Gilbert Perry.

Keeping with her wishes there will be no calling hours or service a private service was held yesterday.

Burial will be in the family plot at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 25, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

