WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Kay Lawhorn, 70, of Warren, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren

Sandra was born on November 15, 1951 in Warren, a daughter of Wayne and Dolores (Friga) Parsons.

She was a graduate of Maplewood High School and went on to earn an sssociate degree in business from Kent State University.

She worked for and eventually retired from the Kmart Corporation.

Sandra was a faithful member of New Covenant Baptist Church in Lordstown and will be deeply missed all who knew and loved her.

She will always be remembered by her sons, Paul and James Lawhorn and siblings, Bob (Debbie) Parsons and Judy Schellinger.

Besides her parents, Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Lawhorn and a son, Michael Parsons

There will be a funeral service held on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at New Covenant Baptist Church, 1606 Salt Springs Road, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.