WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra A. “Sandy” Keith, 77, of Warren and formerly Cortland, passed away peacefully of a long illness on April 4, 2023 surrounded by her family at her daughter’s home.

She was born on November 4, 1945, in Youngstown to John and Eloise Gettner.

Sandy was a graduate of Ursuline High School, a retired medical assistant, and a long time member of Saint Roberts Church. She was a loving, devoted mother and grandmother. Her warmth and kindness were contagious. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, hosting holidays, being near Lake Erie, and doting on her grandchildren.

Sandy was joined in marriage to her great love, the late Roy E. Keith, Jr. on October 18, 1969. They shared nearly 25 years together before his death in 1994.

She is survived by her daughter, Laurie (Greg) Bone of Columbus; her son Brian Keith of Poland; grandchildren Amelia, Ella and Evelyn of Columbus; sister Nancy Gettner of Youngstown; sister-in-law Evelyn Sedlar of New Middletown; cousins who were like sisters to her: M. Patricia Delluomo of Poland, and Mary Lou (Chuy) Carrillo of Fresno, Ca; her grand-pets; and many beloved friends and neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.

Friends may call on Monday, April 10, 2023 at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

A prayer service will follow the visitation at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Cortland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the James Cancer Center at Ohio State University or University Hospitals Siedman Cancer Hospital, two wonderful centers of research which helped Sandy have thirteen cherished extra years with loved ones.

