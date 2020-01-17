Sandra A. Mackey, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra A. Mackey, 75, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at University Hospital in Cleveland.

She was born July 7, 1944, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Samuel and Elizabeth Rinzella.

She was a graduate of Lakeview High School.

She retired in 2003 from Packard Electric/Delphi as a clerical clerk for 25 years. Sandra was member of St. William Parish in Champion and belonged to the Red Hatters.

She enjoyed crafts, and attending the grandchildren’s activities.

Sandra is survived by her children Scott (Nicha) Mackey and Tricia (Chuck) List both of Champion, five grandchildren Hailey, Nicholas, Andrew, Christopher and Samantha, a brother Ron (Cheryl) Rinzella of Warren and a sister Pati Holdash of Boardman.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Terry Mackey whom she married July 18, 1964 and passed away October 20, 2003.

Family and friends may pay their respects Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. St. William Church 5411 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Church with Michael D. Balash officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Sandra’s name to St. William Parish 5411 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

