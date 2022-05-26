WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel “Sam” M. Pecorelli, 91, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 surrounded by his loving wife & family at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House.

Sam was born September 1, 1930 to the late Michael A and Amelia DeCandio Pecorelli In Warren, Ohio.

As a youth, Sam worked part time during the 1940s as a paper boy and corner boss for the Warren Tribune Chronicle.

He was a 1948 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School & a proud Ohio University alumnus, graduating in 1953 with a major in business and accounting.

Sam served in the Air Force during the Korean War as 1st Lieutenant as The Base Supply Officer in Nome, Alaska.

Upon returning home, he received a secondary education degree from Youngstown State University.

Sam work 35 years for Equifax Inc. as an Insurance Investigator & General Manager and retired in June of 1991.

Sam was a sports enthusiast enjoying sports of all kinds but baseball was what he enjoyed most. He spent most of his youthful days on the Cities Sandlots, playing for teams in the Warren Recreation League, American Legion and the Warren AA League.

As a father, Sam was also active in youth baseball as a coach at Burbank Park and the Warren City Pony and Colt Leagues. In retirement, he joined the Vintage men’s golf league and was an active member until his late 80s, enjoying golf and the camaraderie with friends on and off the course.

Sam was a founding member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, where over the years he served on Parish Council and was involved in many fundraisers for the church and school.

Sam made the best decision of his life when he married Joan Marshall, his loving wife for nearly 65 years, on June 29, 1957. Sam was very proud of the family they raised together and he leaves behind a legacy of values and traditions that will be remembered and carried on for generations.

Besides his parents, Sam was proceeded in death by his brother, Leonard Pecorelli.

Sam leaves behind his loving wife Joan; his sister, Patricia (John ”Bumpy”) Vlahos; his four children, Ann (Michael) Toro, James (Stephanie) Pecorelli, Carol (Joe) Shrodek and Amy (Dr. Tracy) Neuendorf; 12 grandchildren, Carrie (Jason) Biery, Nicole (Pete) Sedello, Matthew Toro (Mandy Nielsen), Andrew Gardner, Adam Shrodek, Derek Pecorelli, Maria Gardner, Mitchell Pecorelli, Natalie Toro, Angela Toro, Alexa Pecorelli and Lindsey Shrodek; three stepgrandchildren, George (Dr. Katie) Neuendorf, Stephanie Neuendorf, Cynthia (Andrew) Walker; 6 great-grandchildren, Chase Nielsen, Carter Nielsen, Giana Toro, Amelia Sedello, Logan Biery and Olivia Sedello and many nieces and nephews who all loved him dearly.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Sam Monday, May 30 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, Warren, Ohio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 31 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Warren, Ohio.

In Lieu flowers, the family would appreciate any memorial contributions be made to the Rich Center for Autism (The Rich Center for Autism (ysu.edu)), One University Plaza, Youngstown, Ohio 44555.

