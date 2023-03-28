WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel Francis “Sam” Cornicelli, MD, 61, of Warren, passed away on Friday afternoon, March 24, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren.

Sam was born on April 29, 1961 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Samuel Francis, Sr. and Mildred “Millie” (Hlynny) Cornicelli.

Sam was a 1979 graduate of John F. Kennedy High School in Warren and went on to earn an accelerated Bachelor’s Degree at Kent State University. He achieved a Doctor of Medicine Degree at Northeast Ohio Medical University in 1986. He went on to complete an orthopedic surgical residency at Wayne State University in 1991.

Sam was a brilliant man and an exceptional orthopedic surgeon. He had a very sensitive, generous and artistic soul. Sam enjoyed playing the guitar and hearing about his daughters lives. He loved his girls more than anything in the world.

Sam will always be remembered by his daughters, Laura Cornicelli (Jeremy Schwob) of State College, Pennsylvania and Elizabeth Cornicelli of Nashville, Tennessee; mother, Millie Cornicelli of Warren; sister, Dr. Diane Cornicelli Scott (Cary) of Shaker Heights; two nieces, Elana and Samantha Scott and an aunt, Anastasia Cornicelli.

Sam was preceded in death by his father, Samuel F. Cornicelli, Sr.; a brother, David Cornicelli; grandmother, Olga Hlynny and his aunts and uncles, Matthew (Leona) Cornicelli, Michael Cornicelli and Joseph (Ann) Cornicelli, Jeanette (Orlando) Yaugo, Mary Hlynny and Jimmy Lenny.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Sam on Friday, March 31, 2023 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at St. Mary and St. Joseph Church in Warren, 232 Seneca Avenue NE.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Fr. Frantisek Katrinak presiding.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

