Samuel J. Batovsky, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel J. Batovsky, 26, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center from a battle with a long-term disease.

He was born February 10, 1994, in Warren, Ohio the son of Lawrence and Annette Batovsky.

He was a 2012 graduate of Niles Mckinley High School where he played football.

He attended Youngstown State University for 1 year and also attended ETI Technical School in Niles where he became a certified Phlebotomist.

In his adult life he had various jobs with the last one being a porter at Sims Buick and had always been commended for his workmanship.

Samuel was a member of St. Stephens Church in Niles. He enjoyed playing video games, going to movies, home cooked food, reading, spicy food and loved dogs. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan, and had been a first baseman for the Niles Youth Baseball League when he was young.

He is survived by his parents of Niles, a brother Lawrence S. (Kalli Zickefoose fiancé) Batovsky, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Those attending the calling hours are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Family and friends may pay their respects Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and Monday, July 20, 2020 from 8:45 – 9:15 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. At Stephens Church in Niles with Rev. Richard Murphy.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Glenbeigh Development, at P.O. Box 298, Rock Creek, Ohio 44084 in memory of Samuel Batovsky.

