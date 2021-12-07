HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel “Sam” Dann, 76, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Sam was born October 2, 1945, in Warren, Ohio the son of Charles and Rose Marie Dann.

Sam was a 1965 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He retired in 2010 from RG Steel, after 41 years as a hot metal pourer. Previously he worked at Republic, LTV, WCI Steel and Severstal.

Sam was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

He enjoyed fishing, golfing and spending time with his family.

Sam served our country in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Dann, whom he married April 18, 1970; two children, Stacey (Michael) Zezech of Monroe, North Carolina and Matthew Dann of Elyria; a brother, John Anthony “Sonny” (Mary Jean) Dann of Champion and a sister, Kathy (Bruce) Heinzman of Warren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Charles “Bud” and James Dann and four sisters, Grace Matyas, Joanna Fittipaldo, Anita Wilson and Rose Marie Matela.

Family and friends may pay their respects Friday, December 10, 2021 from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 232 Seneca Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44481, followed by a Memorial Mass at 2:30 p.m. at the church with Fr. Frantisek Katrinak officiating

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta at a later date.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Sam’s name to St. Mary’s Church, 232 Seneca Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

