WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, December 29, 2022, Sally (Rafferty) Rolfe of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Warren, Ohio, passed away at the age of 89 in her home after a short illness. Sally’s husband of 68 years, Tom and her 12 children were with her during her final days.

Sally was born on February 17, 1933, in Anderson, Indiana, to John and Corrine Rafferty. She was the third of six children.

On August 21, 1954, Sally married the love of her life, Thomas (Tom) Rolfe.

In addition to Tom, Sally is survived by 12 children, Steve (Carol Theis) Rolfe, John (Tami) Rolfe, Scott (Linda) Rolfe, Julie (Shawn) Wynne, Rick (Tracey) Rolfe, Peggy (Scott) Rowley, Mike (Jamie) Rolfe, Mary Ann (Michael) Konitsney, Bill (Tomma) Rolfe, Jane (Howard) Cook, Susie (Jim) Bell and Jennifer (Melvin) Page; 32 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. Also surviving Sally are her sister, Suzanne Hohman; brother, Michael Rafferty and sister-in-law, Sharon Rafferty.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Corinne and John Rafferty; sisters, Barb Aspy and Marilyn (Mickey) Buckley; brother, Tom Rafferty; brothers-in-law, Bill Aspy, Peter Hohman and Gerald Rigsy and sister-in-law, Jane Rigsby.

While residing in Warren, Sally and Tom were active members of St. Mary’s Church.

After surviving her first bout with cancer, the Rolfe family began an event, Rolfe Golf, which raised money to help others who were affected by cancer. Rolfe Golf raised funds for 19 years. When Sally and Tom moved to Bradenton, Florida, she began volunteering at Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen, where she continued working for over 20 years.

Sally and Tom joined St. Peter and Paul Apostles Church, in Bradenton.

She was an active member of the Lakebridge Condo Association, hosting Coffee and Donuts and attending Ladies’ Luncheons.

Sally was known wherever she went as a kind, caring woman who loved God and family above all else. All 12 children, 32 grandchildren and 25 in-laws from both generations were convinced that they were her favorite. Every single one. She had time and energy to stay involved in their lives no matter the occasion or how far away they lived. She never missed a big family party, shower, graduation or wedding. She delighted in every addition to the family, whether a new in-law or a new baby. She loved them all beyond measure.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, January 6 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road, Warren, OH 44483.

On Saturday, January 7, 2023 prior to Mass there will be calling hours from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Mary and Joseph Church, 232 Seneca Street, Warren, OH 44483. Mass will be at 11:00 a.m.

There will be a private burial at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Our Daily Bread of Bradenton, P.O. Box 9544, Bradenton, FL 34206 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A celebration of life will be held in Bradenton, Florida on Saturday, February 18, 2023.



Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Sally’s family.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.