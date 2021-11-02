Ryan Michael Klose, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ryan Michael Klose, 23, passed away Sunday, October 31, 2021, at St. Joseph Health Center.

He was born December 18, 1997, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Robert A. and Diana Klose.

He attended Howland High School.

Ryan was a musician and rapper. Ryan was a person who loved life and was helping people get back into recovery. Ryan enjoyed playing video games, writing music, and spending time with his dog Zoe

Ryan is survived by his parents of Howland, brother Robby Klose of Charlotte, North Carolina, a sister Rachael Klose of Howland, Maternal grandparents Joseph (Pat) Nicolino of Newton Falls, Karen Nicolino of Vienna, paternal grandparent Barbara Klose of Niles and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Robert Klose.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Ryan Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A service will be Friday, November 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home with Pastor Myron Daum officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donation go to First Step Recovery 2737 Youngstown Rd. SE, Warren, Ohio 44484.

