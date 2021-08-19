Ryan A. Stern, North Jackson Township, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ryan A. Stern, 31, of Warren, passed away Tuesday morning, August 17, 2021 after an automobile accident.

Ryan was born on April 28, 1990, the son of Robin (Stern) Maddox.

He attended high school at Warren G. Harding and worked as a machinist for many years.

Ryan was an outdoorsman. He enjoyed kayaking, camping and trips to the beach. He had a love for music and was an avid basketball fan. Most of all, Ryan was a family man who loved to spend time with those he loved. His three daughters were his world and he loved them above all else. Ryan’s loving presence will be missed by all who knew him.

Ryan is survived by his three daughters, Alaina, Isabella and Paisley Stern; mother, Robin Maddox; stepfather, William Maddox; siblings, Madison Phillips, William Maddox II and Rylee Maddox; nephew, Kaydin Franziskakis and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Ryan on Monday, August 23, 2021 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

To send flowers to Ryan’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.