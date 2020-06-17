Ruth J. Kovarik, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth J. Kovarik, 90, a long-time resident of the area, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Gillette Nursing Home, after a somewhat short illness.

She was born December 6, 1929, in Warren, Ohio to Nicodeim and Flora (Vank) Stan.

She was a 1948 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

On November 25, 1950, she married her husband, Larry E. Kovarik, Sr. who preceded her in death in October 2012. They were married for almost 62 wonderful years.

Throughout her first 21 years of marriage, she worked at Packard Electric, Standard Transformer and Taylor Winfield, then in a major career shift, finally decided her place was at home being a homemaker and collector of many items such as coins, stamps, baseball and football cards, Hummel figurines and much more. She loved going to garage and estate sales to add to her collection. She spent many hours of enjoyment doing this. Ruth also loved watching pro football and knew all the players from the various teams. By far one of her most favorite things was polka dancing and watching both her husband and many of the large polka bands play locally, at other venues out of town throughout the United States and in some cases, abroad in Europe.

She is survived by a son, Larry E. Kovarik of Meridian, Idaho; Darlene A. Raines of Warren, Ohio, with whom she lived with and who provided assistance to her for the last seven years and four grandchildren, Lisa A. Kovarik of Meridian, Idaho, Josh (Melanie) Raines of Wadsworth, Ohio, Joel Raines of Champion, Ohio and Jared Raines of Cleveland. She also leaves five great-grandchildren, Elijah, Emma, Ephraim Ayden and Carter Raines.

She was preceded in death by her three sisters, Becky Geaman, Mary Chuch and Florence Martin and a brother, Phillip Stan.

A private family calling, service and burial has taken place.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandson.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Ruth’s family

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ruth J. Kovarik, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 18, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.