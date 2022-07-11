WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Ruth E. Burris, left this world suddenly on Sunday, July 3.

Born to Dorfice and Grace Channell on February 13, 1937 in Valley Head, West Virginia where she grew up, then moved to Cleveland and met the love of her life, Arvil Lee Burris. They were married for 60 years and had three children, James (deceased) (Dianne), Diana and Timothy (Kelly).



She enjoyed simple pleasures in life. Camping and road trips with family, casino bus trips with her friends from Gunnings, chatting with neighbors over the fence, quilting, working puzzles and baking. She was an avid sports fan. She enjoyed football but she was most passionate about Cleveland Indians baseball.



Most of all, Ruth enjoyed spending time with family, her kids and their families: six grandchildren, Chrissy (Cody), Jacki (Jeremy), Rachel (Nate), Michael (James), Patrick (Cris) and Ashlee and Ethan; seven great-grandchildren, Evan, Julia, Ava, Noah, Sophie, Charlotte and Natalie and visiting with her 13 siblings, Andy (deceased), Helen (deceased), Den, Don, Evelyn, Robert, Dolores, Gerald, Steve, Sandy, Linda, Debbie (deceased) and Randy.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Ruth for memorial calling hours on Monday, July 18, 2022 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.