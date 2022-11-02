WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Crowe, 84, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Gillette Nursing Home.

Ruth was born February 17, 1938, Masontown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Philip and Mildred Shoaf.

She was a graduate of All Saints High School and came to Warren in 1957.

She retired in 1995 as an assisted manager at a bank after 32 years.

Ruth was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren and was very active at the church as a greeter and lay distributor at the church and nursing home.

Ruth will be missed by her daughters, LeeAnn (Michael) Tenney of Champion and Sherry (Mark) Mannng of Howland; six grandchildren, Todd, Michael and Megan Tenney, Clayton, Elizabeth Manning and Laura Schulman; a great-granddaughter, Peyton and a brother, George (Sara) Shoaf of Champion.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Crowe, who passed away November 10, 1999; a grandson, David Manning; a brother, Ronald Shoaf and two sisters, Phyllis Walsh and Rita Shoaf.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Ruth, Friday, November 4, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church with Fr. Christopher Cicero presiding.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Ruth’s family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 3 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.