Ruth A. Datish, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth A. Datish, 81, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at St. Joseph Health Center after a five-year battle with stage 4 breast cancer.

She was born May 15, 1940, in Neville Island, Pennsylvania the daughter of Nicholas and Cecilia Ludmann.

Ruth was a 1958 graduate of Neville Township. High School and a 1962 graduate of Carlow University (Mt Mercy College) with bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Physics.

She was very intelligent and a member of MENSA. She came to the Warren area in 1975.

Ruth retired from St. Elizabeth Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital in Warren after 22 years. She worked as an administrative assistant in several departments. She used her analytical skills and computer knowledge to design and implement various department computerized reports. Previously she worked at various companies in Pittsburg, Youngstown and Warren.

Ruth was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren.

She enjoyed reading, knitting, traveling to Myrtle Beach, Chicago, and Pittsburgh. Ruth was a people person and made numerous friends wherever she went.

Ruth is survived by her loving husband Daniel E. Datish whom she married October 12, 1974, a brother Charles Ludman of Chicago, Illinois and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother Raymond Ludman.

A private service was held at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Vienna.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Ruth’s name to Blessed Sacrament Church 3020 Reeves Rd NE, Warren, OH 44483 or to St. Joseph Warren Hospital Cancer Center 667 Eastland Ave. Warren, Ohio 44484.

Husband Dan is extremely grateful to all the people who cared for her during her illness. A special thanks to those at the St. Joseph Warren Cancer Center and to Father Cicero for his thoughtful words.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel, Warren.

