Russell T. Cammarata, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell T. Cammarata, 82, of Warren passed away Friday morning, April 9, 2021 at Shepherd of the Valley in Girard.

Russell was born on April 27, 1938 in Detroit Michigan, the son of Frank and Grace Cammarata. The family came to Warren in 1949.

Russell was a 1956 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and went on to work at Packard Electric for over 30 years.

Russell enjoyed going to the horse racing track and traveling. He especially had a love for being on the golf course with friends and family. Russell’s family was very important to him and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Russell is survived by his wife, Sandra “Sandy” Cammarata; stepson, Scott (Denise) Verner of Girard; granddaughter, Lisa Verner; great-grandson, Ayden; sisters, Lillian Amato of Solon and Grace Sloan (companion, Louis Marinelli) of Campbell; nieces and nephews, Angelo and Grace Amato and Tina and Frank (Dee Dee) Rossi and four great-nieces and nephews.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Manuel Amato.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Russell on Friday, April 16, 2021 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE. A funeral service will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home led by Rev. Frantisek Katrinak.

A burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery with immediate family only.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.