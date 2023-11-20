BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Russell Dykes, 74, of Bristolville passed away on Sunday morning, November 19, 2023 at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

Russell was born on December 16, 1948 in Eustis, Florida, a son of Roy and Burtie (Saul) Dykes.

Russell was a 1967 graduate of Maplewood High School.

He went on to be the proud owner and operator of Agree Auto Sales and Service on Youngstown Road in Warren. He was dedicated to his employees and clientele for many years and was very proud of his family’s business.

Outside of work, Russell enjoyed riding Harleys, playing poker, watching westerns, and collecting classic cars. Most of all, he cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. Russell’s presence and laughter will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Russell will always be remembered by his children, Christine Solich of York, South Carolina, Stacey Gardner of Warren, Susan Postlethwait of Warren and Anthony (MaryBeth) Catullo of Broadview Heights, Ohio; grandchildren, Chelsea and Corey Solich, Kylie and Natalie Gardner, Brandon Dykes, Summer and Jason Lilley and Anthony James “A.J.” and Leo Catullo; great grandchildren, Lillian and Owen; sister, Debrah Dykes and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Russell was preceded in death by his sisters, Delores “LoLo” Clipse and Barbara Dykes.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Russell on Saturday, November 25, 2023 from 10 to 12 Noon at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, OH, 1884 North Road NE.

A Funeral Service will follow at the funeral home at 12 Noon.

Burial will take place in Sager Memorial Cemetery in Bristolville.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Russell Dykes, please visit our floral store.