Roy Pankuch, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy Pankuch, 64, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Hillcrest Hospital in Cleveland due to complications from Covid-19.

Roy was born on January 25, 1957 in Warren Ohio. He was the son of the late Donald and Laura (Cox) Pankuch.

He leaves behind his wife of 38 years Elizabeth; his daughter, Megan (Matt); his son, Gregory (Caitlyn) and his cavalier spaniel, Lilly.

Roy graduated from Warren G. Harding High School.

He worked in Solon at the King Nut Company as the production and operations manager on the afternoon shift.

Roy lived life large. He did nothing small. Earlier in Roy’s life he owned Diggins restaurant in Mecca. Diggins was a small restaurant on Mosquito Lake but was a big part of the community. The restaurant was famous for pizza and a fish fry on Fridays. Roy used his talents to help others. For many years he sponsored and prepared a free community turkey dinner with donations going to the Salvation Army to purchase toys for children at Christmas. He had estimated two have cooked two hundred turkeys over the years. Many sheets of pizza went to the local schools to feed their sports teams.

Roy loved cooking and would make large pots of spaghetti sauce and soup and share them with neighbors and friends. Roy also enjoyed golfing and Cleveland sports. Opening day with the Cleveland Indians was a family holiday and tradition. Roy enjoyed traveling, his favorite destinations include Hawaii, Cape Code, Las Vegas, Savannah and especially the Florida Keys where he vacationed through two hurricanes.

Most importantly, Roy will be remembered as a loving husband and father. He enjoyed attending every game of Mount Union football, where he watched his son and daughter in the Purple Raider marching band. He was most proud upon their graduations.

Roy also leaves behind his sisters, Donna, Cindy, Barbara and their spouses along with his brothers, Gary and Rick Pankuch. He also leaves behind his in-laws, Erma Wilson (Joseph, deceased), Susan (John) Pappas, Mary (Paul) Sherwood and David Wilson (deceased), as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald and Brian.

A private family gathering will be held to celebrate his life.

All donations made to the family will be given to the Bristolville Fire Department and to the Bristolville Art Education program in his name, honoring his children.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, Ohio.

