Ross A. Byrd, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ross A. Byrd, 94, of Warren, passed away Tuesday evening, February 2, 2021, at Brookdale Nursing Home in Austintown.

Ross was born on December 29, 1926, in Fairview, Ohio, the son of Wade and Gail (Dillon) Byrd.

He was a 1944 graduate of Akron East High School and attended Purdue University.

Ross proudly served in the United States Army, where he was stationed in Oaku, Hawaii, during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

After returning home, Ross married the love of his life, Donna Gibson, on June 12, 1948, at Tod Avenue United Methodist Church. They shared 56 years of marriage until her passing in 2004.

Ross was a certified machinist through the B.F. Goodrich Company of Akron, Ohio and worked as journeyman for Tool and Dye at Packard Electric for many years.

He was a lifelong member of the Tod Avenue United Methodist Church where he was a Trustee and a part of the Men’s Fellowship group.

Ross also enjoyed bowling and golfing in leagues through his church.

Ross is survived by his children, Barbara (Thomas) Reebel, LuAnn Jones, Donald R. Byrd and Janice K. (Henry) Brown; 10 grandchildren, Thomas R. (April) Reebel, Stacey (Jeff) Mecuri, Brian R., Tammy and Courtney Barnes, Jeremy (Melissa) Bryner, Angie (Jeremy) Simmons, Jonathan Byrd, Joey Felicetty and Jamilyn (Tim) Huston and 17 great-grandchildren

Ross was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Eva Reid and Edna, Wade and Max Byrd.

A private family Funeral Service with Military Honors was held on Friday, February 5, at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel in Warren with Rev. Ken Kelley presiding.

Entombment took place at Pineview Cemetery, Warren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Traditions Health Hospice (formerly known as Harbor Light Hospice) 4531 Belmont Avenue, Unit 9, Youngstown, OH 44515.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

