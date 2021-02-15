Rosemary “Romie” Furnis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary “Romie” (Cassidy) Furniss, 92, of Warren passed away Monday evening, February 8, 2021 with her loving daughters by her side.

Romie was born February 3, 1929 in Warren, the daughter of Ralph and Edna (Ott) Cassidy.

She graduated in 1947 from St. Mary’s High School in Warren and went on to graduate in 1950 from St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing.

As a registered nurse, she worked in the three local hospitals, she also provided in home private duty nursing and in 1990, she retired from the Visiting Nurse Association where she provided home health services in the Trumbull and Mahoning counties. Romie’s compassionate heart, desire to help others and a genuine interest in making a difference in the lives of her patients were qualities that inspired her passion to become a nurse.

On June 9, 1951, Romie married the love of her life, Kenneth J. Furniss. They enjoyed family vacations, day trips to local sites and restaurants and bus trips with friends to many different places of interest. In celebration of their 50th wedding anniversary, their family surprised them with an Alaskan cruise vacation. They shared 65 years of marriage prior to Ken’s passing in October of 2016.

Romie was a founding member of Blessed Sacrament Parish and was active in the parish community.

She enjoyed organizing and participating in the alumni associations for both St. Mary’s and St. Elizabeth Nursing schools. Most of all she loved spending time with family and friends. Romie will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by four daughters, Joanne Gilbert of Warren, Pat (Ron) Weisenstein of Sheffield, Pennsylvania, Mary Pasternak of Cortland and Kathy Furniss of Stow; 11 grandchildren, Christina and Bryant Furniss, Chris (Sara) and Ken (Sabrina) Gilbert, Michael (Alexandra), Matt and Megan Pasternak, Justin (Ally) and Lauren Sandrock, Tori and Thomas Schlupe, and three great-grandchildren, Nadia and Silas Furniss and Giuliana Gilbert.

Besides her parents, Romie is preceded in death by her husband, Ken Furniss; son, Larry Furniss; son-in-law, Cal Gilbert and siblings, Peg Moriarty, Robert, Chuck and Ed Cassidy.

Special thanks to the staff at Community Commons Assisted Living facility, her extended family, for the extraordinary compassion and care they provided to Romie. In addition, we would like to thank Crossroads Hospice for their support at our time of need.

A private family burial service will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations to Blessed Sacrament Parish, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483 or Trumbull County Treasurer for the Western Reserve Greenway – Bike Trail Improvements. Mailing address is Trumbull County Metro Parks, 185 East Market Street, 2nd Floor, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

