WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTribtues) – Roselynn Carol Imke 77, of Warren, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday April 7, 2022, after an extended illness.

Roselynn was born on December 21, 1944, in east Cleveland Ohio, the daughter of the late Carl and Cora Yochum Imke.

Roselynn was a retired school teacher having taught third and fourth grade for 34 years at Leroy Elementary in Painesville, Ohio, a profession she truly loved. When not teaching school and after her retirement, Roselynn was an avid antique collector and antique dealer.

Roselynn was a very loving, caring, compassionate, generous, and kind person. She will be sadly missed by many.

God gifted Roselynn with the ability to offer encouragement to all who she encountered and she possessed a servant’s heart that was always on display as she helped others. She loved rides in the country, nature, Bible studies, church services, animals, needle point, classical music and history. In her younger days she loved to travel around in her Karmann Ghia to visit relatives in Indiana. She was also a 40-year member of the New Connecticut Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was related to the Revolutionary War soldier Ebenezer Paddock.

Roselynn lived by God’s word in scripture first Thessalonians: “Still, therefore encourage one another and build each other up”. That was Roselynn’s creed, and she was wonderful at encouraging others and lifting them up.

Roselynn was preceded in death by her parents and more recently, by her brother and best friend, William C. Imke.

Roselynn is survived by an extended family of cousins, including Mike (Tresy) Trump, Rhonda Yochum Schellenberger, Bill and Carol Jones, Jean Alcala, Diane Darr; good friends, Trent and Joann Norris, Patrick K. Wilson and her dear friend, Jeff Bralich who cared for Roselynn up to the very end.

A graveside service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday April 23, 2022, in Acacia Park Cemetery, located at 1880 Somcenter Road, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124, with Pastor Jerry Hunt of Christian Assembly presiding.

In lieu of flowers please honor Roselynn’s memory with memorial contributions to the Northeast Ohio Labrador Rescue, 5580 Gault Road, North Jackson, Ohio 44451.

