WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roselyn Eileen Hucke, 94 of Warren, passed away at Shepherd of the Valley – Howland on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Roselyn was born April 4, 1929 in Warren, the daughter of the late Leo and Hilda (Pohto) Eschman.

She graduated from the first class of St. Mary’s High School of Warren in 1947 and St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing in 1950.

She worked as a Registered Nurse at St Joseph Riverside Hospital, The County Home in Brookfield and Copperweld Steel Co.. After retirement, Roselyn volunteered at S.C.O.P.E of Warren and St. Vincent de Paul Society at her church.

Roselyn married William “Bill” Hucke on October 10, 1953 at St. Stephens Church in Niles. They were married 65 years at the time of Bill’s passing on September 10, 2019.

Roselyn was a founding member of Blessed Sacrament Church.

She enjoyed camping at Pymatuning Pennsylvania, vacationing around the United States, playing cards and reading.

She is survived by her children Laurel (Jeff) Bellay of Austin Texas, John of Warren, Roselyn “Lyn” (Joe) Fabrizio of Liberty Township, Joseph of Venice Beach California, and Lisa (John Tymoski) Atkinson-Tymoski of Cincinnati; grandchildren Timothy (Stephanie) Bellay, Ellen (David) Houchens, Emily (Joe) Payich, Andrew (Kait) Bellay, Nick Hucke, Mellisa Hucke, Mary Ellen Atkinson and Edward Atkinson; and great-grandchildren, Julia, Tanner, Patrick, Channing, Gwyneth, Maximus, Juniper and Wesley.

Roselyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bill; a son James; a son-in-law Dave Atkinson; sister and Brother-in-law Marcella and Ed Fagan; infant brother Robert and brother Second Lieutenant Leo R. Eschman who was killed in WWII.

Family and friends may pay their respects during memorial calling hours on Thursday, November 9, 2023 from 11:00 – 12 Noon at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Funeral Mass will follow on Thursday at 12 Noon at the church with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding.

Inurnment will be at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.

