WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie “Rosemary” Stang, 75, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at Trumbull Reginal Medical Center.

She was born January 16, 1945, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Alfred “Fred” and Rose LaRock.

She was a 1963 graduate of St. Mary’s High School and attended Youngstown State University for three years. She graduated from the All-Star School of Cosmetology and previously taught at Fairhaven and numerous elementary schools in Trumbull County.

She enjoyed baking, cooking, her seeing eye dogs and her most enjoyment in her life was her son and grandson. Rose Marie always had a beautiful smile for everyone and love for life.

She is survived by her son, Robert (Gail) Stang, Jr. of Uniontown, Ohio; a grandson, Matthew Stang; a sister, Marilyn Hodory of Howland and a sister-in-law, Chris LaRock.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Fred LaRock and a brother-in-law, Leonard Hodory.

A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church with Fr. Christopher Cicero officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rose Marie “Rosemary” Stang, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.