WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose M. Spirko, 96, of Warren passed away on Friday morning, January 12, 2024 at Gillette Nursing Home.

Rose was born on May 17, 1927 in Moween, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Raffael and Concetta (Tenaglio) Costantino.

In 1945, Rose and her family made the move to Warren, Ohio, where Rose took a job at Packard Electric at age 17. In addition to being a proud homemaker, Rose worked for Packard for 37 years, retiring in harness repair.

Rose and her family were longtime members of Sts. Cyril & Methodius Parish in Warren.

Outside of work, Rose enjoyed bowling, baking and watching Notre Dame Football. She especially enjoyed going to the casino and trips to Las Vegas. Rose was known for keeping an immaculate yard and took pride in doing yardwork. She was strong-willed, social, precise, loving, loyal and had an excellent sense of humor. Rose will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Rose will always be remembered by her daughter, Debbie (David) Roden of Warren; grandson, Patrick Roden (Alyssa Riebe) of Warren; sister, Katie Lipczynski; brother, Nick (Dawn Rae) Costantino: cousin, Nick Tascione of Warren, with whom she was raised and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Spirko; son, Johnny Spirko; sister, Mary Mazzi and brothers, Thomas, Camello “Cal,” Louis, James, Carmen, Michael and Ralph.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Rose on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 from 4:00- 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

Additional calling hours will be on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary and Joseph Church, 232 Seneca Street Warren, OH 44481.

A Funeral Mass will follow at the church at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Ed Stafford presiding.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta.

The Spirko family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Gillette Nursing Home for their compassionate care to Rose and her family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rose’s name to the activity department at Gillette Nursing Home, 3310 Elm Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

