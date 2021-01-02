Rose M. Rowland, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose M. Rowland, 99, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020 at Washington Square Nursing Center.

She was born January 24, 1921 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Peter and Sandraella DeNunzio.

Rose retired from Lee’s Appliance in housekeeping after 25 years. She had previously worked at Warren City Tank, Ravenna Arsenal and Packard Electric.

She was a member of St. John Paul II parish (St. Joseph Church), where she was a member of the church choir.

Rose enjoyed bowling, cards and traveling.

Rose is survived by her children, Sandra (Charles) Lucas of Port Charlotte, Florida, James “Jimbo” Rowland of Elyria, Ohio and Roselyn (Robert) Valiski of Cortland; two daughters-in-law, Jeannie Japuncha and Cindy Rowland, both of Warren; ten grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Rowland, whom she married August 26, 1939 and passed away January 6, 1982; a son, Robert P. Rowland; eight brothers, Leonard, Guy, Nick, Pat, James, Robert, Dominick and Peter DeNunzio; sister, Catherine Barberino and granddaughter, Ellen Rowland.

The family would like to thank Washington Square Nursing Center and Bella Care Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Rose.

A private family service was held.

Burial was in Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Contributions may be sent to the Washington Square Nursing Center, 202 Washington Street NW, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

