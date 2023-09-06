WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose M. Duda, 97, of Warren passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Windsor House of Champion.

Rose was born on August 1, 1926 in Diamond, Ohio, one of 13 children born to Nick and Mary (Matachuk) Elie.

In her 20s and beyond, Rose loved to dance. It was her love of dancing, particularly the jitterbug, that led her to meet her future husband, Walt Duda, at a New Year’s Eve dance. Before long, the two were married on January 5, 1950 at St. Mary’s Church in Warren. Their love of dancing, music and golf stayed with them throughout their 62 year long marriage, until Walt’s passing on Easter Sunday, April 8, 2012.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Rose worked for Ohio Lamp as an inspector for 17 years.

She was also an avid golfer, having made hole-in-one twice in her life, once at Riverview Golf Course and once at Northwood Golf Course. Rose was a member of several golf leagues at Old Avalon for many years. Rose was a supporter of the arts as a charter member of the Trumbull New Theatre. She also greatly valued volunteer work, having been a regular volunteer with the St. Vincent DePaul Soup Kitchen and the St. James Circle of Caring prayer group. Most of all, she deeply cherished the quality time she spent with her grandchildren, sisters, nieces and nephews. Rose adored her family and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Rose will always be remembered by her daughters, Michelle (Chris) Dohar of Warren and Valerie (Ed) O’Dell of Warren; grandchildren, Christopher and Zachary Dohar, Megan O’Dell (Alex Fraga) and Brian O’Dell (fiancée, Elizabeth Walling); sister, Eva Toboc of Warren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Walter A. “Walt” Duda; brothers, Charles, Nick, John, Pete and Jospeh Elie and sisters, Ann Wilkoski, Keva Jones, Vera Wiczen, Jennie Robinson, Mary Kaser and Florence Elie.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Rose on Friday, September 8, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish – St. James Church, 2532 Burton Street SE, where a Funeral Mass will follow at the church at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rose’s name to the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish St. Vincent DePaul Fund, 2532 Burton Street SE, Warren, OH 44483

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 7 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.