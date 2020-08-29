Rose M. Carl, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose M. Carl, 97, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Continuing Health Care at the Ridge.

She was born June 21, 1923 in Viesta Italy, the daughter of Vincent and Libera Ognibene.

Rose came to Warren in 1925 and was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She retired from Hills Department Store as a sales person after 15 years. She had previously worked at the House of Fashion, Packard and Woolworth.

Rose was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren and member of the Alter & Rosary and choir. She enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting and was a volunteer at Hillside Hospital Rehabilitation for 23 years and the La Amici Card Club for over 40 years..

Rose is survived by her three children, Loretta (Ron) McHenry of Cortland, Charles (Renee) Carl of Braceville and David J. Carl of Warren; four grandchildren, Staci and Christa Carl, Melissa Meese and Tiffany (Doug) Bear; two great-grandchildren, Juniper Meese and Orion Bear; a sister, Michalina “Mikie” DeDonato of Niles and a sister-in-law, Theresa Ognibene of Girard.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Carl, whom she married June 22, 1946 and passed away May 14, 2017; a son, John Michael Carl; a daughter-in-law, Linda Carl; a grandson-in-law, James Meese and a brother, Nunzio Ognebene.

Private services will be held.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rose’s name to the Hattie Larlham Foundation, 9772 Diagonal Road, Mantua, OH 44255.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the Carl family.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 31, 2020, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

