Rose Harrow, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Mariani Harrow, 96, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her residence.

She was born August 6, 1924, in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Andrew Mariani and Annunziata (Nancy) Luzzi Mariani.

Rose was raised in Hartford, Ohio and attended Hartford School. She was a graduate of Fowler High School and valedictorian of her class and attended Penn Ohio Junior College of Youngstown, Ohio.

During world War II she was employed at Mullins Manufacturing Company, which manufactured shell cases for the Army and Navy. She was also employed as a cashier at Kroger Food, Century Foods, was with the General Electric Company for 36 years as an inspector and payroll clerk, with the late Attorney Al Dahling as a legal secretary and as a cashier at Marc’s of Stow, Ohio.

She loved to work in her flower gardens and roller skate.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Church of Warren, Ohio and attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.

She is survived by her son, John J. Harrow of Cuyahoga Falls, with whom she made her home; four grandchildren, Jessica, Jahna and Kayla Harrow and Scott Crawford and a sister, Sally Visocan of Middlefield; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Mark A. Harrow; three brothers, Steve, Carmine and Mike Mariani and four sisters, Mary Schultz, Teresa Masotte, Marian Cook and Elizabeth Hall.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and all guests, must wear a mask.

Family and friends may pay their respects Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church, 232 Seneca Street NE, Warren, OH 44481.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, at 10:30 a.m. at the church with Rev. Frantisek Katrinak officiating.

Burial will be in All Souls cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Greater East Ohio Area Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

