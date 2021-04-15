Rose (Galano) Pierce, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose (Galano) Pierce, 87, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Hospice House in Poland.

She was born March 31, 1934, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Adam and Olivia (DeSantis) Galano.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was a member of Civitellese Club and its associated Italian Festival.

She loved baking, cross-stitch, gardening and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her sons Mark (Merritt) Pierce of Kissimmee, Florida. David Pierce of Champion, and Bob (Kathy) Pierce of Champion, her grandchildren; Jonah Pierce, Ryan Pierce, Brittany Pierce, Daniel Pierce, James Campbell, Mark Moore, and Rachel (Brett) Allen and eight great-grandchildren James, Olivia, Emmalee, Aubree, Archer, Beau, Ethan and Jack.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill Pierce, three sisters Anne Stantial, Lou Kelly, and Carol Pezzano and her brother Phil Galano.

Honoring her request, there will be no calling hours or service.

Her family wishes to thank Mercy Health and the Hospice House for all their love and support.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Rose’s name to the Mercy Health Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Rd, Youngstown, OH 44514.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rose Pierce, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.