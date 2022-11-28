AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Carmella Currie passed peacefully with her family by her side on November 19, 2022.

Rose was born on May 18, 1933, in Warren, Ohio to Larry and Isolena Liberator Taranto and lived in Warren for majority of her life.

She was a graduate from Warren G. Harding Highschool and worked at Second National Bank of Warren for 35 years from which she retired.

Rose moved to Austintown, Ohio in 2005 where she was a parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary church for years and an active member of St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary.

She enjoyed reading, watching westerns, Ohio State and Browns football games. She especially enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. Her biggest joy in life was being with her grandchildren whom she deeply loved.

Rose was survived by her children, Stephanie (Mark) Canzonetta, Michael (Kelly) Currie and David (Tracy) Currie; grandchildren, Allison (Mark) Terzigni, Shawn (Kris) Fee, Marin (Jack) Landseadel, Stacey Currie, Cameron Currie and Tyler Currie and great-grandchildren Dominic and Santino Terzigni and Grady and Gabriella Fee. Rose was also survived by her brother, Nicholas (Judy) Taranto and many nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her parents.

Per Rose’s wishes, family will hold a private mass before her final resting at Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. Warren, Ohio 44483.

